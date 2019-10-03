DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $347,391.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $12.63 or 0.00154459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Livecoin and Huobi. DigixDAO has a market cap of $25.26 million and $347,391.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.01006476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089370 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Bitbns, AirSwap, Huobi, Radar Relay, BigONE, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

