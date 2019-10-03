DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. DISH Network has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 300,005 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,497,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 700,005 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,159. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

