DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, YoBit and Tidex. DMarket has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $81,497.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.01008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

