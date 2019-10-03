Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,444,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

