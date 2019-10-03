Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,017 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 858,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,185. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

