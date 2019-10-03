Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 5,275 Shares

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 5,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $147,172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,537. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $805.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.72.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

