Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Insider Jason Hoitt Sells 2,387 Shares

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) insider Jason Hoitt sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $66,836.00.

Jason Hoitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jason Hoitt sold 7,580 shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $115,670.80.

DOVA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,537. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $805.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.72. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after buying an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

