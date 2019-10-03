Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.38

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.45. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,259 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSM)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.