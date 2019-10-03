Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 23.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 282,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,298,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Duke Realty by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 83,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

