E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €8.86 ($10.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,121,717 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.37. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

