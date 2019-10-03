Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,264. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

