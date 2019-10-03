Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 335,009 shares of company stock worth $5,110,869.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

