Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $44,389,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,656. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

