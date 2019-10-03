Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.56. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

