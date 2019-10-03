Eaton Vance Management Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Motco acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 17,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,478. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

