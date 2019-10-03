Eaton Vance Management Sells 87,087 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87,087 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,267,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. 7,282,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

