EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a dividend payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ETX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

