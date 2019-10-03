Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

