Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,996. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

