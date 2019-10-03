Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

ETW stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,922. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

