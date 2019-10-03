Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE EPC traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 708,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,938,000 after acquiring an additional 632,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 765,521 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

