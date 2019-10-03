Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Edison International by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Edison International by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 637,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.12. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.