Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,563 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 1.4% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $848,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edison International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,003,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,252 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 51,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Edison International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.64. 637,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

