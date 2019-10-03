EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Tops $88,797.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 659.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $88,797.00 and $49.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

