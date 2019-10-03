Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIDX. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

EIDX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of -1.04. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,496,425. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.