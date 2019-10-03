Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 26,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,458. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,190,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.