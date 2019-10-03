Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.80

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $14.15. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 996 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.