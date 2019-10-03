ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Capitalization Tops $31,590.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $31,590.00 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.01008042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

