eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. eMagin shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 30,227 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

