Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after acquiring an additional 250,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.