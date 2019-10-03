Emerson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 15,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,090. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.