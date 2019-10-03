Emerson Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 3.1% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.37. 73,216,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,513,367. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

