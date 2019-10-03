Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 544,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 155,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

