Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.78

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 467491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

