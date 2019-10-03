Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.19. Endo International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 3,461,099 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

