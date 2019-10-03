Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.77. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter.

About Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

