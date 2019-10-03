Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 962,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,356,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 69,726 shares of company stock worth $248,613 in the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Entercom Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Entercom Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

