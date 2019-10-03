EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.36. The company had a trading volume of 228,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,248. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

