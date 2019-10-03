EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

