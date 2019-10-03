EOS (EOS) Price Up 4.5% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00035678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Kraken and ZB.COM. EOS has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,031,076 coins and its circulating supply is 934,331,065 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Coindeal, OTCBTC, Kuna, ABCC, BitFlip, Rfinex, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Zebpay, CPDAX, HitBTC, Kucoin, C2CX, Ovis, Binance, Coinrail, Hotbit, Bithumb, BitMart, RightBTC, Coinone, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, YoBit, COSS, ChaoEX, BigONE, WazirX, TOPBTC, Exrates, Tidebit, GOPAX, Kraken, OEX, IDAX, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, LBank, Tidex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bibox, Coinbe, Liqui, Instant Bitex, QBTC, CoinEx, IDCM, Exmo, Mercatox, DOBI trade, Bitbns, DragonEX, Koinex, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, EXX, Poloniex, CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.