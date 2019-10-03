EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 377.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

