EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,389. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

