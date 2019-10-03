EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,527,000 after buying an additional 995,564 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 874,142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 61,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $33.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.