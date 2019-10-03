EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,531,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

