EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 232.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

