EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $867,000 in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $440,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Welltower by 1,973.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $425,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. 666,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

