EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price objective (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price objective on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.20.

CABO traded down $9.39 on Wednesday, hitting $1,264.66. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,264.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.40. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,321.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

