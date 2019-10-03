EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $116,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,379 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

