EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,607,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares during the period.

ITA traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,716 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5853 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

