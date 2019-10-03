EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.3301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

